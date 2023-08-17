Bikers, drivers aim to make Bay County’s roadways safer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Cycling is a fun activity and way to stay active. With its sunshine and beautiful scenery, Bay County is prime cycling real estate.

Unfortunately, the roads aren’t always the safest place for bikers.

According to the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Florida is the state with the most bicycle accident deaths per capita, and Bay County ranks as the sixth-most dangerous county in the Sunshine State.

The area has more bike paths than it’s ever had, but those paths are attached to the road, and it’s incumbent on drivers to be alert at all times.

The owner of a local bike shop said that the biggest safety issue bikers are facing is distracted drivers.

“We’ve just had a rash of people getting hit and injured here over the last year and a half, two years. The biggest problem is what everyone knows the biggest problem is: people texting and driving. It’s not unusual to be riding behind somebody on the road and see them swerve into the bike lane on a regular basis,” said Steve Burdeshaw, owner of Steve’s Bike Shop.

The Panama City Beach Police Department tells us that the Community Redevelopment Agency is in the process of adding large red lanes meant for bikes and trams, as well as new sidewalks.

Authorities also ask for the biking community’s help in making themselves visible to drivers.

“We ask our bicyclists to wear bright clothing. If they’re riding at night, have lights on their bicycles,” said PCBPD Captain John Deegins.”

One local, safer alternative to road cycling is Gayle’s Trails, which connects Conservation Park, Frank Brown Park, and the east end of Panama City Beach.

“Obviously there’s no vehicular traffic here, and they’ve cut paths for bikes and walkers throughout the beautiful woods here. I’ve seen enough almost incidents out there to know that I’m not gonna ride my bike out on the street especially during the heavy tourist season,” said local biker Jimmie Mitchell.

The Panama City Beach Police Department is hosting a ‘Cops n Kids’ event for children on November 18th, and one of the biggest talking points will be about cycling safety. For more information on the event, visit www.pcbfl.gov.

