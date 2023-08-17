Blountstown Tigers Working Towards Another Final Four Run

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Over in Blountstown, Coach Greg Jordan, going into the second year of his second stint with the Tigers. Last year in his return, well it was a very good season indeed. The team going 6 and 4 through the regular season, then going on to win some playoff games over Wewa, St. Joe and Sneads. The season ending in the 1A semifinal game, a 28-0 loss to Hawthorne.

As is always the case, key seniors have moved on, chief among them starting QB Josh Pope. Plenty of talented players return though, and with more than a dozen seniors this time around, there’s plenty of optimism on this field.

Coach spoke about the process early on!

“You know it’s a lot of fundamentals early in the first two weeks of practice. You know the kids are getting, it’s acclimation period. Getting used to having helmets and shoulder pads on being able to go full pads and just carry this equipment in the heat and humidity, and working on fundamentals is the goal of the first two weeks”, Jordan said.

In terms of the backfield situation, Junior Tristan King set to take over the QB starting role. No matter who takes the snap though, having a strong running game will help ease that transition.

“You know to be able to take pressure off of a young quarterback is key. We want to be able to throw the ball when we want to, not when we have to. And Amarion (Hover) is a good running back, and we’ve got Bryant Washington who’s a senior skill kid that started for us last year. So we’ve got some running backs to hopefully take some pressure off of him early. But all that will be predicated early on how good those front five are.” Hover rushed had 936 yards and 12 td’s on the ground last season.

Coach also talked about the loss to Hawthorne last season and where they need to improve, saying Hawthorne was an elite defense, and his team must improve on the offensive line in order to compete against teams like that. Certainly, the players are buying in because they got a taste of late November football and want more of it in ‘23.

“But these guys are hungry after making it to the state semifinals. And they want to take that next step forward. And I’ve just talked to them about the daily process and grind of getting better every day, so that we’re playing our best football in mid-November. Our practice goals may not necessarily be the team that we’re preparing for sometimes. It’s for the teams that we’re going to eventually, hopefully see. Just continuing to keep those guys engaged and see the bigger picture is the biggest challenge. As a coach to be able to see down the road, twelve to fourteen weeks from now.”

The Tigers will host Holmes in a preseason classic Friday. They start the regular season on the 25th with a home game against Walton.

