Creative and Tasty Lunch Ideas for a New School Year

Little’s Lunches & Kitchen shared tips for parents and kids
Jennifer and Glenn Huggins with Little's Lunches & Kitchen stopped by the WJHG studio to share...
Jennifer and Glenn Huggins with Little's Lunches & Kitchen stopped by the WJHG studio to share tips on tasty foods.(WJHG)
By Mel Zosh
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new school year means it’s also time to create new and delicious lunches for your kids. Jennifer and Glenn Huggins with Little’s Lunches & Kitchen in Panama City stopped by the studio on NewsChannel 7 Today to share some tips.

One of the meals they created was chicken fried rice. They added some peas and carrots to the rice. They also created chicken salad croissants, which included chopped up mango pieces and siracha sauce, and a small pizza, which included cheese, tomato sauce and pieces of the meat of your child’s choice. For snacks, they say fruit is a great choice.

Getting your child involved with the selection of their lunch foods helps them get excited for their meals. They can also help prepare the lunches, too.

Little’s Lunches provides meals for Bay County Schools. They also prepare meals for adults, too. To learn more about their selection, go here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Aldi is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers.
Aldi to buy Winn-Dixie, Harveys in Southern grocery store shakeup
Brett Brown, 37, arrested.
Georgia man wanted for sexual battery, incest arrested in Panama City Beach
A man who had an outstanding warrant out of Illinois was arrested in Panama City Beach Thursday.
Wanted Illinois man captured in Bay County
42-year-old Jessica Walton has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Suspect arrested in shooting on west end of Panama City Beach
The Bay County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot multiple times at...
Man shot on West End of Panama City Beach

Latest News

School Lunch Tip Ideas with Little's Lunches & Kitchen Pt. 3
Back to School Lunch Ideas with Little's Lunches & Kitchen Pt. 2
Back to School Lunch Tips with Little's Lunches & Kitchen Pt. 1
14th Judicial Circuit Issues
14th Judicial Circuit Issues