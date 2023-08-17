Creative and Tasty Lunch Ideas for a New School Year

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new school year means it’s also time to create new and delicious lunches for your kids. Jennifer and Glenn Huggins with Little’s Lunches & Kitchen in Panama City stopped by the studio on NewsChannel 7 Today to share some tips.

One of the meals they created was chicken fried rice. They added some peas and carrots to the rice. They also created chicken salad croissants, which included chopped up mango pieces and siracha sauce, and a small pizza, which included cheese, tomato sauce and pieces of the meat of your child’s choice. For snacks, they say fruit is a great choice.

Getting your child involved with the selection of their lunch foods helps them get excited for their meals. They can also help prepare the lunches, too.

Little’s Lunches provides meals for Bay County Schools. They also prepare meals for adults, too. To learn more about their selection, go here.

