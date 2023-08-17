Gulf Coast volleyball team set for season opening road trip

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Gulf Coast volleyball team is set to fly north this week to take part in a season opening tournament in Rockford, Illinois, which is about an hour outside Chicago. Coach Scott Allen and his team will play four matches up there, against some pretty good competition, facing teams from Iowa, Illinois, Kansas and Michigan. So definitely a good test right off the bat. Allen and his team coming off a 26-5 season, actually started off really hot last year, winning their first 16. They carried that momentum all season long, went on to win the region, or state title. That sent them to the Juco D-2 national tournament for third time in four seasons.

Coach Allen says he feels the team is ready to get the season started, given the work the players have put in this summer and into camp.

“The off season has been great.” coach Allen told us during Wednesday mornings practice. “Having the new freshman come in, starting to gel with the returners. Starting to get on the same page, starting to understand our systems, our principals, our philosophies, what we like to do. It’s been fantastic, I’m really proud of them.” Six players return from last year’s squad, with 7 incoming freshman and some transfers, so that’s the mix Allen is working with this fall.

“Yeah the returners, the sophomores have been great.” Allen says “We have some transfers that have come in too, that are sophomores, that have some experience playing at other levels, other schools that are bringing some good knowledge to the group. That has been fantastic. So the sophomores here this year, they have some experience winning a conference championship, going to the national championship. And again they’ve kind of been in our system, understanding what we’re trying to do. So they’re doing a really good job of imparting that stuff to the new girls. Making them feel welcome, getting them comfortable. It’s been gelling pretty well so we’re happy.

Winning the conference title and making it to nationals last year, well that certainly means high expectations. And the coach says they embrace that, but adds last year’s accomplishments mean nothing at this point for this team, it’s time to focus on what really matters.

“So yeah our talk with the group this year is about doing our job. We’re not really focused on having our attention split at winning conference championship, or winning national championship. That is a goal that’s on our list. However we’re trying to keep both eyes on the process here. Making sure we’re coming in we’re focused when we’re warming up. We’re focused when we’re going through our drills from day to day. And we really believe that being focused on that process is what’s gonna get us to have the best chance of winning that conference championship. Which takes us to the national championship.”

The team flying north to Illinois Thursday. The first match Friday morning at 9 comes against Kirkwood, a team out of Iowa.

