Holmes County inmate escapes, authorities on lookout

(Holmes County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies are on the lookout for an inmate that escaped in Bonifay.

On Thursday morning, Holmes County Sheriff’s Office says inmate William Morris, walked away from his assigned work crew while working at the Memorial Stadium.

Officials were told he went to a relative’s home on S. Weeks Street to change clothes, and is now wearing a white t-shirt and khaki shorts, and was last seen heading south.

Morris was in jail serving 180 days for child support.

If you see him, please call 911 or 850-547-3681, option 1 as soon as possible to reach the dispatch.

