Humidity returns along the coast, less humid inland

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start for most with clouds increasing off showers and thunderstorms out in the Gulf. A few storms may clip Gulf or Franklin Counties this morning. We’ll have a small chance for storms today along or southeast of Hwy231.

Otherwise, it’s a muggier start this morning. Yesterday’s sea breeze has returned humidity to the coast with temperatures in the upper 70s. It’s a more pleasant start across I-10 with lower humidity and lows in the lower 70s.

It’ll be a hot and humid day ahead. Temperatures warm fast to near 90 by lunch to the low to mid 90s this afternoon. Feels like temperatures push the low triple digits for the coast to upper 90s inland.

A weak stalled out front continues to be the focal point for developing a few stray showers or storms today. Most will be found near Gulf and Franklin Counties or southeast of Hwy231. They’ll be fewer and further between than compared to yesterday.

The front washes out tonight and with high pressure building in it’ll be tougher to develop any rain Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will go on the rise to the mid 90s tomorrow and inland areas will have a shot at 100° by the weekend. Heat indices will likely return to advisory levels of 108°+, if not tomorrow, then over the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly sunny skies with a few stray showers southeast of Hwy231 on down to the Forgotten Coast. Highs today reach up to near 90 on the coast to 94° inland with a heat index in the low triple digits. Your 7 Day Forecast has hotter days and little to no rain ahead for Friday and the weekend.

