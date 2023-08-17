Lack of Child Care Facilites- Day care owner says it is a lack of employees

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many local parents are having a tough time finding childcare. The Bay County Chamber is trying to address this need.

Members are looking for entrepreneurs and other organizations to help fill the spots.

A nationwide issue of childcare worker shortages is hitting here in Bay County.

“There is not a lack of childcare facilities there is a lack of employment meaning that there are not enough employees to go around to everybody,” said Stacey Smith, owner of Stacey’s Fun in the Sun Pre-school. “You can’t find people, people don’t show up, they call for an interview or they do it on indeed just no shows.

Or they show up, do an interview and no show. "

Becky Samarripa with Career Source Gulf Coast said there has been a decline in daycare workers since before Hurricane Michael.

“We had 360 childcare workers at that time fast forward to 2022 we had 200 workers,” said Samarripa.

They claim a nationwide issue is low pay.

“The median wage for a childcare worker is 12.83 an hour which is lower than the state of Florida and the nation as a whole,” said Samarripa.

However, Smith said the hiring issue is not about money,

“It’s not because of pay,” said Smith. “We pay from 14 to 18 dollars an hour starting and going up from there.”

Samarripa said when there is a shortage of childcare workers that affects the number of children they can have.

“There is a certain staff-to-child ratio that they have to have,” said Samarripa.

Smith said currently at one of her locations she only has 80 kids, but she is licensed to have 153.

“So, we are maxed at the two Front Beach locations, and I’m maxed at my Callaway center, but I could go up even more if I had the employees,” said Smith.

Samarripa said there are certain requirements to get the job and there is competition from other sectors where employees can get a job that pays more.

“Doing a lower stressed job,” said Samarripa.

An issue that is affecting everyone. The lack of childcare workers has a trickle-down effect.

If parents can’t find child care then they can’t work and other industries are short of employees.

