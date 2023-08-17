Multiple guns stolen from home in Cottondale

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 17, 2023
COTTONDALE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Police are investigating after multiple guns were stolen from a Cottondale home.

On Monday, sometime after 7 a.m. and before 4:30 p.m., an individual allegedly entered a window on the side of a house on Faney Street.

Officers say the suspect took the following guns:

  • Remington Model 721 Bolt Action .270 Caliber with a Buckmaster’s 3x9x50 scope
  • a Rossi single-shot .270 Caliber with a Pentax scope
  • a Sears & Roebuck 12-gauge slug sun pump shotgun
  • a Marlin .22 caliber tube feed
  • a Remington 20 gauge pump shotgun

Anyone with any information is asked to call the City of Cottondale Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, or Crime Stoppers.

