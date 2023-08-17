NASCAR drivers charged with DWI in separate incidents, records show

Jason Alan White (left) and Christopher Monroe Hacker (right).
Jason Alan White (left) and Christopher Monroe Hacker (right).(MCSO)
By WBTV Web Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver was arrested earlier this month, jail records show.

Jason Alan White, 44, was arrested in Huntersville on Aug. 3 and charged with driving while impaired, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office website.

A police report states the arrest happened during the early evening.

White has made 157 career starts in NASCAR’s third-highest level, logging more than 20,000 laps and posting an average finish of 19th.

He has not recorded a win in the series but has finished in the top five nine times.

He has started just one race in 2023, driving the No. 1 truck at Daytona for TRICON Garage. He finished 15th.

White has also made 55 Xfinity Series and two Cup Series starts during his driving career.

Jail records also showed that Chris Hacker, 23, was arrested in Huntersville on Aug. 15. He was also charged with driving while impaired.

Hacker has driven in 14 Truck Series races and two Xfinity Series races. His best finish was a 12th-place effort at North Wilkesboro Speedway in May. He has driven for a handful of teams in his career, and has started four races this season.

Police pulled Hacker over for excessive speeding on I-77 North just after midnight, a police report stated.

In addition to the DWI charges, NC Courts records showed both drivers were also charged with speeding and reckless driving, and had their licenses revoked for 30 days.

White is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 6, while Hacker is slated for Sept. 19.

