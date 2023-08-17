Nearly 60% of Americans struggle with money envy, survey finds

30% report coveting celebrity lifestyles
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Nearly three in five Americans have felt envious of someone else’s financial situation, according to a NerdWallet survey.

Kim Palmer, a personal finance expert at NerdWallet, said this survey shows that if you’ve ever felt financial envy, you are not alone.

“But unfortunately, of the people who feel financial envy, more than half say it does have a negative impact on their mental health,” Palmer said. “So, it’s definitely worth thinking about if financial envy is having an impact on your life and what you can do to mitigate that because it can be quite stressful.”

Palmer said a lot of financial envy originates from following people who post beautiful pictures of their home or while on vacation on social media.

She suggested some people should unfollow anyone who stirs up feelings of envy or consider taking a break from social media.

“It’s really worth appreciating the things that you do have and the things you do love in your own life, because focusing on appreciating what we do have, it can mitigate some of those feelings of envy,” Palmer said.

Guilt was also a factor in this survey, with 52% reporting they often feel guilty about the purchases they make.

Palmer said just letting go of shame, recognizing your triggers and reflecting on what actually brings you joy can really help you stave off the pangs of jealousy.

NerdWallet has more information in their article 5 Ways to Deal With Money Envy.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Aldi is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers.
Aldi to buy Winn-Dixie, Harveys in Southern grocery store shakeup
Brett Brown, 37, arrested.
Georgia man wanted for sexual battery, incest arrested in Panama City Beach
A man who had an outstanding warrant out of Illinois was arrested in Panama City Beach Thursday.
Wanted Illinois man captured in Bay County
42-year-old Jessica Walton has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Suspect arrested in shooting on west end of Panama City Beach
The Bay County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot multiple times at...
Man shot on West End of Panama City Beach

Latest News

A sheriff's deputy looks on near the Fulton County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in...
Authorities investigating threats to grand jurors who indicted Trump in Georgia
FILE - Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a shooting involving the FBI,...
Utah man shot by FBI brandished gun and frightened Google Fiber subcontractors in 2018, man says
An elementary school teacher at Omaha Public Schools is going into her 41st year in not just...
Teacher welcomes new kindergarten class for 41st straight school year
Nearly 60% of Americans struggle with money envy, survey finds