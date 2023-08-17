One injured in Panama City shooting

A victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is injured after police say a shooting occurred in Panama City.

On early Thursday morning, Panama City Police began an investigation after shots were fired into Macedonia Apartments on W. 17th Street.

Officers are currently investigating the incident and the area is secure at this time.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Panama City Police at 850-872-3100.

