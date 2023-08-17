One injured in Panama City shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is injured after police say a shooting occurred in Panama City.

On early Thursday morning, Panama City Police began an investigation after shots were fired into Macedonia Apartments on W. 17th Street.

A victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Officers are currently investigating the incident and the area is secure at this time.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Panama City Police at 850-872-3100.

