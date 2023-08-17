Thursday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to again be a somewhat comfortable night tonight with lows in the low 70s inland and upper 70s at the coast under mostly clear skies. On Friday the heat will be on and it will be dry with highs in the low 90s at the coast and upper 90s inland. Feels like temps will be around 105. That high heat continues through the weekend with even hotter weather next week. Our only rain comes Sunday and Monday and that is very iffy right now as we will depend on tropical moisture streaming in from a wave in the Gulf. Right now rain chances are 30-40%.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Aldi is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers.
Aldi to buy Winn-Dixie, Harveys in Southern grocery store shakeup
Brett Brown, 37, arrested.
Georgia man wanted for sexual battery, incest arrested in Panama City Beach
A man who had an outstanding warrant out of Illinois was arrested in Panama City Beach Thursday.
Wanted Illinois man captured in Bay County
42-year-old Jessica Walton has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Suspect arrested in shooting on west end of Panama City Beach
The Bay County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot multiple times at...
Man shot on West End of Panama City Beach

Latest News

The heat is not going away anytime soon in NWFL.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's temperatures around sunrise.
Humidity returns along the coast, less humid inland
Rain chances will shift east over the next several days.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will shift east over the next several days.
Wednesday Evening Forecast