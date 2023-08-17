Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to again be a somewhat comfortable night tonight with lows in the low 70s inland and upper 70s at the coast under mostly clear skies. On Friday the heat will be on and it will be dry with highs in the low 90s at the coast and upper 90s inland. Feels like temps will be around 105. That high heat continues through the weekend with even hotter weather next week. Our only rain comes Sunday and Monday and that is very iffy right now as we will depend on tropical moisture streaming in from a wave in the Gulf. Right now rain chances are 30-40%.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.