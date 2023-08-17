Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a pretty nice night tonight over NWFL. Dew point temps are a touch lower so it will feel somewhat decent. Lows will be in the low 70s inland and mid to upper 70s at the coast. On Thursday it will be fairly sunny and hot. Humidity levels will be OK. Highs will reach the low 90s w/feels like temps near 100. Rain chances will be 20% with the best chance being east of Panama City and along the Forgotten Coast. Expect sunny and hot weather with increasing humidity Friday and Saturday. A tropical wave moving through the Gulf will bring better rain chances late this weekend and into the first half of next week.

