50-foot vessel removed at McKenzie boat ramp

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You might want to be cautious of what you leave in the Gulf. It might come back with hefty fines and cost you your car and boat registration.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Division of Law Enforcement and the University of Florida’s IFAS (UF IFAS) extension pulled a boat out of the water at the McKenzie boat ramp today. The 50ft long commercial shrimp boat caught on fire back in April of 2022. It was found protruding the shoreline south of the of the St. Andrews Mariana. The owner was notified from April until December to remove it. But no efforts were made. So the state took over and filed a criminal case against the owner.

“It is a first-degree misdemeanor to leave a vessel derelict upon the waters of the state.” said The Derelict Vessel Program Administrator of FWC Phil Horning. “Which can be up to a thousand-dollar fine and a year in jail. Many times there isn’t jail time associated with it but there is the cost of removal which is accrued to the owner. And if they don’t repay the cost that the state has to spend to remove their vessel, they can have their registration for their vehicles and vessels revoked until such time as they pay.”

The FWC removes about 200-260 boats a year if there isn’t a hurricane. Officials with UF IFAS say since Hurricane Michael it has been easier to remove neglected boats from the water because now multiple agencies are working together for a common goal.

“One of the positives that came out of Hurricane Michael was the to be able to establish that working relationship with local FWC law enforcement,” said Scott Jackson, The County Extension Director for UF IFAS of Bay County. “We work with them on a daily basis where they are doing the cases and we work with them to secure funding alongside the derelict vessel program to remove the boats from St. Andrews Bay.”

Before Michael UF IFAS and the FWC weren’t in communication as often as they are now. Since the storm, the two agencies work and strategize on how to keep the Bay as clean and safe as possible.

