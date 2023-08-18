Bay District Schools enforcing zero tolerance policy as school year begins

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We are only a week into classes and Bay District Schools officials say they are off to a great start.

However Superintendent Mark McQueen says they have been seeing activity that is not acceptable.

“Drug activity, students bringing drugs to school,” McQueen said. “Threats to schools, those types of things and vandalism of schools, those are the types of things we are not going to tolerate.”

The district has been working with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office to stop this activity.

“School gets back in session, and we are having to remind people, some of the things we have been seeing are possession of drugs on campus,” Tommy Ford, Bay County Sheriff, said.

Superintendent McQueen says students have been bringing dab pens to schools and there have been threats he says can affect the safety of others.

McQueen says Bay District Schools is enforcing a zero-tolerance policy for drugs and threats in schools.

There are some students who are breaking those rules.

“It saddens me that we are less than a week into school and I am getting ready to have to make a recommendation to our board that two students are going to be recommended for expulsion because of their egregious nature of their conduct on campus,” said McQueen. “I hold people to account, and I am holding people responsible for those types of actions.”

Sheriff Tommy Ford says school safety is one of his top priorities.

“We’re not going to allow drugs or weapons or threats in our schools, we have responded to a couple of threat cases already,” said Ford.

They say they take those threats seriously.

“Parents expect their children to go to school and not be exposed to drugs and alcohol and threats and bullying,” said McQueen. “That is my intent and that is what I am holding to.”

Their message to parents is to talk with your child and check their backpacks to make sure they’re not engaging in any dangerous activity.

They are also encouraging students to say something if they see something illegal happening at their school.

