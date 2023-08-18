Bayway and Gulf Coast State College partner to offer free rides for students

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The idea is to take a burden off of students’ backs.

The partnership between Gulf Coast and Bayway Transit is meant to ease a potential barrier for students, and it was all the students’ ideas.

“Whatever it is they need to improve their life, we want them to understand we have the resources for them. They’re the ones that tell us what their issues are, and we heard them. We said, ‘What can we do to assure that they have the availability to come to class?’” said Dr. Kelli Walsingham, Dean of Student Life at Gulf Coast State College.

The program makes an existing Bayway Transit line free to all Gulf Coast students who are enrolled in six or more credit hours.

It’s not just for students to get to and from school. The service can also be used on their off days to grab groceries, go to appointments, doctor visits, you name it.

All an eligible student needs to do is swipe their valid student I.D. when they board the Bayway bus.

Students tell us this will allow them to focus on what’s most important.

“With transportation being taken out of the equation for a lot of our students, it allows them to focus their time and efforts on studying and improving their future and building foundational skills to move on to better and brighter things,” said GCSC student Seth Locey.

The school tells us that it is always actively trying to find solutions for students and that this latest venture helps make them more accessible.

“We’re the community’s college, and we want to make sure they understand we’re removing barriers so that they can come,” said Walsingham.

Current students say they hope this stress-free reliever adds yet another reason for high schoolers to consider joining them at Gulf Coast State College.

“This opens up an avenue for you to maybe either start or go back to school and continue to work on building skills and your education, to build a brighter future for yourself,” said Locey.

The fall semester and the new program both start on August 21, and the Bayway bus system runs from 6:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

It’s not too late to apply for the fall semester, as the add/drop deadline for classes is Aug. 25.

For information on how to apply for admission to GCSC, visit here.

