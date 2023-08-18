Bayway and Gulf Coast State College partner to offer free rides for students

All that is needed is a valid student I.D. to ride the Bayway bus for free.
All that is needed is a valid student I.D. to ride the Bayway bus for free.(WJHG)
By Austin Maida
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The idea is to take a burden off of students’ backs.

The partnership between Gulf Coast and Bayway Transit is meant to ease a potential barrier for students, and it was all the students’ ideas.

“Whatever it is they need to improve their life, we want them to understand we have the resources for them. They’re the ones that tell us what their issues are, and we heard them. We said, ‘What can we do to assure that they have the availability to come to class?’” said Dr. Kelli Walsingham, Dean of Student Life at Gulf Coast State College.

The program makes an existing Bayway Transit line free to all Gulf Coast students who are enrolled in six or more credit hours.

It’s not just for students to get to and from school. The service can also be used on their off days to grab groceries, go to appointments, doctor visits, you name it.

All an eligible student needs to do is swipe their valid student I.D. when they board the Bayway bus.

Students tell us this will allow them to focus on what’s most important.

“With transportation being taken out of the equation for a lot of our students, it allows them to focus their time and efforts on studying and improving their future and building foundational skills to move on to better and brighter things,” said GCSC student Seth Locey.

The school tells us that it is always actively trying to find solutions for students and that this latest venture helps make them more accessible.

“We’re the community’s college, and we want to make sure they understand we’re removing barriers so that they can come,” said Walsingham.

Current students say they hope this stress-free reliever adds yet another reason for high schoolers to consider joining them at Gulf Coast State College.

“This opens up an avenue for you to maybe either start or go back to school and continue to work on building skills and your education, to build a brighter future for yourself,” said Locey.

The fall semester and the new program both start on August 21, and the Bayway bus system runs from 6:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

It’s not too late to apply for the fall semester, as the add/drop deadline for classes is Aug. 25.

For information on how to apply for admission to GCSC, visit here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Aldi is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers.
Aldi to buy Winn-Dixie, Harveys in Southern grocery store shakeup
Brett Brown, 37, arrested.
Georgia man wanted for sexual battery, incest arrested in Panama City Beach
A man who had an outstanding warrant out of Illinois was arrested in Panama City Beach Thursday.
Wanted Illinois man captured in Bay County
Officials were told he went to a relative’s home on S. Weeks Street to change clothes and is...
Holmes County inmate escapes, authorities on lookout
PCPD says four rounds were shot into an outside wall where the victim and another person were...
Man charged with attempted murder in Panama City shooting

Latest News

The FWC removes about 200-260 boats a year if there isn’t a hurricane.
50-foot vessel removed at McKenzie boat ramp
You might want to be careful what you leave in the Gulf. It could comes with serious fines and...
Vessel removed
14th Judicial Circuit
Public survey open on possible Judicial Circuit redrawing
A local state attorney wants people to speak out about a controversial proposal.
State Attorney on judicial districts