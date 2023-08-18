Congressman Dunn joins in bill to prevent vessel slowdown

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Congressman Neal Dunn has joined Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins in a bill aimed at preventing a vessel slowdown.

According to the release, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration could be planning to issue a vessel slowdown in the Gulf of Mexico. The slowdown would be aimed at protecting Rice’s Whales.

Opponents of the proposed slowdown say it would be devastating to the Gulf Coast economy.

“Florida’s maritime activities are vitally important to our state’s economy and supports thousands of jobs. Much of the Gulf of Mexico, especially my district, would fall under the 10-knot rule,” said Congressman Dunn. “This nonsensical and catastrophic rule would slow down transportation and devastate the seafood industry. I’m proud to join Rep. Higgins in this effort to protect the Gulf Coast’s economy.”

Dunn also spoke up about similar issues in May, when he wrote a letter to NOAA about finalizing the proposed rule.

More on this proposed bill can be found below.

