Crayola to paint the town of another tourist destination in the US

A next-generation Crayola Experience attraction is expected to add a unique splash of color to...
A next-generation Crayola Experience attraction is expected to add a unique splash of color to a popular vacation destination in Tennessee.(Crayola via PRNewswire)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (Gray News) - A popular vacation spot in Tennessee is about to get a bit more colorful.

According to Crayola, it’s going to add a splash of color to Pigeon Forge in fall 2024 with its newest Crayola Experience family entertainment venue.

“The newest member of the Crayola Experience pack will be the brand’s sixth attraction, joining operations in Pennsylvania, Florida, Minnesota, Texas and Arizona,” the company shared.

The venue will feature 30,000 square feet of family entertainment with more than 20 hands-on attractions and a retail store featuring the world’s largest selection of Crayola products.

Visitors can enjoy activities such as naming their own Crayola crayon, starring in their own coloring page and creating melted wax art.

“Crayola Experience at Pigeon Forge will introduce new colorful adventures, taking the experience to a new level,” said Warren Schorr, Crayola senior vice president.

The Pigeon Forge attraction is the first of five new Crayola Experience locations that BrightColors plans to open over the next five years as part of a licensing agreement with Crayola.

“We’re very excited to be developing the first of the next-generation Crayola experiences,” said Robin Turner, managing director at BrightColors. “We will continue to focus on family-friendly markets to bring the colorful world of Crayola to new audiences.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 10:30 a.m., Jackson County deputies allegedly found Morris at a home in Kynesville and...
Holmes County inmate found
PCPD says four rounds were shot into an outside wall where the victim and another person were...
Man charged with attempted murder in Panama City shooting
FHP says both the driver and passenger of the motorcycle had serious injuries and are listed in...
Two with critical injuries after crash in Bay County
The FWC removes about 200-260 boats a year if there isn’t a hurricane.
50-foot vessel removed at McKenzie boat ramp
31-year-old Chanice Eppinger was arrested after she came out of the Goodwill store, telling...
Woman arrested after leaving baby in car

Latest News

FILE - People wait in line for early voting at the Bell Auditorium in Augusta, Ga., Oct. 12,...
Federal judges rule against provisions of GOP-backed voting laws in Georgia and Texas
Scallop season just started in Gulf County, and this shellfish means big bucks for the area.
Gulf County tourism push
Sending your child off to school comes in different stages.
FSU Panama City move-in day
Nolensville, Tenn.'s Stella Weaver (12) ducks as she is hit by a pitch in the helmet from...
Stella Weaver, only girl playing at Little League World Series, gets a hit and scores