Experts give advice for student loan repayments

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Student loan payments will be due soon. If you are one of the millions who have procrastinated paying that debt off, now is the time to start preparing.

“You’ve got 36 million people like yourself that are going to go back and repay for the first time since March of 2020. About 12 million of those people have never made a student loan payment because they graduated between 2020 and 2023. About 45 days from now after interest starts accruing, payments will begin to be due and people will get their bill about 3 weeks before their payment is going to be due to their servicer,” Jack Wallace, Director of Government and Lender Relations at Yrefy.

Wallace said he has three rules of thumb for anyone who has student loan payments.

The first is to be proactive.

“What you need to do is to make sure that even if you made payments before March 2020. That the federal government, the US Department of Education in particular, has got your phone number, your e-mail address, and your mailing address so that you’re going to be able to get these statements in a timely fashion,” Wallace said.

Once you have checked that off your list, you can go to studentaid.gov and pick out a repayment plan that best suits your financial situation.

In addition, you need to start saving now and figure out how you will be paying once the bill comes in the mail.

“Get on your Internet this afternoon and get with the US Department of Education and get going now so that you’re probably prepared. Because as you know, the interest starts accruing on September 1st, but the first payment won’t be due until after October 1st. It’ll be three weeks after you get your first bill from the servicer,” Wallace said.

If you are able to, you can go ahead and pay on your loans now while the interest rates are still at 0.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.