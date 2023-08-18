Gulf World Marine Institute rescuing and rehabilitating animals across the Panhandle.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf World Marine Institute is hard at work caring for its newest rescue. A rough-toothed dolphin was found stranded on St. Vincent Island National Wildlife Refuge in Frankin County two weeks ago.

“With a lot of help and an FWC law enforcement boat ride, we were able to get over there, do a quick health assessment on the beach which included some blood work and just a body check and behavioral check,” GWMI Stranding Coordinator Lauren Albrittain said.

The team then transported the dolphin back to the facility in Panama City Beach and it has been all hands-on deck since her arrival.

“Marine mammals require 24/7 care at first, so we’ve been with her a lot since then. Can’t believe it’s only been two weeks,” Albrittain said.

Albrittain said that the around-the-clock care would not be possible without the volunteers.

“We are very, very small staff at Gulf and Marine Institute, so we could not function without the help of our wonderful volunteer team. They have stepped up very strongly. With this animal, we have had no problems getting coverage for 24/7 care,” Albrittain said.

Her caregivers tell NewsChannel 7 the goal is to get her back to the wild. However, she has to be cleared of all the tests first.

“With dolphins, there are a number of things that could impact their release ability. That hearing test is one of them. If she does not pass the hearing tests, which would mean she has hearing loss, either partial or total. She cannot echolocate, so she would not be released in that case, so we don’t know yet. That’s the next big step,” Albrittain said.

But this is just one example of all the work the non-profit does for marine life across the Panhandle.

“We cover about 130 miles of the coastline and that’s just direct Gulf Coast. So, we cover Walton beaches all the way over to the Saint Marks River in Wakulla County. We feel like what we do is super important because all of the animals we work with, whether they’re marine mammals or sea turtles, are some of the top predators in their environment,” Albrittain said.

Speaking of sea turtles, it has been a busy turtle season this year.

“We currently have, I believe 8 sea turtle patients still and many of those are large pier-caught turtles. That’s what we’ve been getting a lot this summer, so every time we do a treatment on one of those, it takes three to four people to get them out of the habitat, to even work with them. So, it’s still very busy on the other side of things as well,” Albrittain said.

The non-profit is always looking for volunteers.

“So, if anybody is interested in volunteering with Gulf War Marine Institute, we do have an application on our website. And there’s a link to the application. Feel free to submit it. I usually just ask for a little bit of patience because I am the one that goes through all the applications in addition to everything else, we do here, so it sometimes takes me a minute,” Albrittain said.

GWMI also accepts donations because animal rehabilitation is not cheap according to Albrittain.

“We estimate about $15,000 in the first week of rehab alone. So, we appreciate any and all support, whether it’s just getting the word out there, you know, showing an interest in the work that we do, protecting the animals out there by cleaning up after yourselves or calling us,” Albrittain said.

If you ever see an animal that is in need of assistance, call the FWC or GWMI.

“If you’re in the entire state of Florida, Florida Fish, and Wildlife has a hotline on your cell phone star or pound FWC. The full number is 1-888-404-3922. That’ll take you to their hotline throughout the whole state, and the hotline dispatchers will connect you to your local rescuer,” Albrittain said.

For more information about the non-profit click here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.