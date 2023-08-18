The heat cranks up this weekend!

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with clear skies overhead. We’ll be chalk full of sunshine throughout the day ahead.

Temperatures heat up fast today, and it’ll get hotter as well. We’re getting the day started in the low 70s inland to mid to upper 70s on the coast. We’ll warm into the 90s by mid to late morning. Highs today reach the low to mid 90s on the coast to near 98 inland. Heat indices will push into the low triple digits.

A ridge of high pressure is expanding from the Plains to the Eastern US. The combination of sinking air from the ridge and dry air aloft will lead toward beautiful sunny days and little to no rain to try and cool us off.

High pressure brings sinking motion to the atmosphere and that not only limits rain chances but it’s also a warming process. It’ll lead toward potentially record breaking temperatures heading into the weekend and next week. Highs may reach the triple digits inland this weekend with highs in the mid 90s on the coast. The heat index may reach advisory levels of 108 or higher.

Take care of your body in the heat by seeking shade and air conditioning, taking frequent breaks if doing strenuous outdoor activities, and staying hydrated.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s on the coast to near 98 inland and a heat index in the low triple digits. Your 7 Day Forecast has temperatures heating up over the weekend to possible advisory levels with highs near 100 inland to the mid 90s on the coast and a heat index of 108+.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.