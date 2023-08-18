Marianna working through fall camp, fighting Mother Nature

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Coach Jack Glover and his Marianna Bulldogs are working through their third week of fall camp. That as they look ahead to the season and a preseason classic Friday against Sneads. You’ll have to forgive the Dogs if they seem just a tad unprepared for that in terms of all the hitting. You see coach says the teams lost time to to afternoon thunderstorms. And to the so called “wet bulb” rule, which prevents full pads and full contact once the heat stress indicators of temp, humidity, wind speed, sun angle and cloud cover reach a certain level. So Wednesday’s workout, just the second full contact work Marianna’s had.

“Well summer went excellent but so far fall has been a challenge because of the heat, and now the rain.” coach Glover told us during Wednesday’s practice. “I mean trying to get out here yesterday, we were in the weight room. Luckily we have a turf weight room. So we were able to go in there and practice about an hour and fifteen minutes. Then we got to come out here the last part, but it’s been just a challenge. We’ve been trying to keep them mentally tuned in. Especially like yesterday in that weight room, when we first started it was rough because we had so many people in there. When we got them tuned in they started working, they saw what they were supposed to do and they started evolving to the problem.”

Despite the weather issues, Glover says his guys remain eager and receptive to the messages he and his coaches are delivering.

“That’s what we’ve been preaching, just execute, execute, execute. That’s how we break it down, that’s how we break it down in the weight room. Every motivational thing I’ve been talking about is just them executing their job. And there again these guys are doing everything we ask them to do. So I’m excited, I’m nervous about Friday because it’s the first game, but I’m really excited about what’s gonna happen this year.”

As for Friday’s classic at Sneads, well coach Glover isn’t mincing words, he and his guys will be playing to win!

“If it was anyone else, we would be going into this week saying we need to this, this and this. But it’s Sneads, they’re in-county, you know? They’re a great football team. So we wanna win, just like they want to win. So that is the challenge about playing an in-county school for preseason classic. But it’s a great game, it’s gonna bring a great gate. And I’m just looking to see them get their feet wet and see what they can do. Get them on film so we can correct some things. "

