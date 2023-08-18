Marlin Mayhem 2023 Golf Scramble

By Allison Baker
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Arnold High School’s Cross Country team is hosting a fundraiser on Saturday.

Marlin Mayhem is a Golf Scramble that is teeing off at 9:00 a.m. Registration is at 8 a.m. and you can show up and register on site.

The scramble is taking place at the Nature Walk Golf Course.

Each player that registers will be walking away with a prize as well, like fishing charters, rounds of golf in courses here in Panama City, Panama City Beach, Destin, Golf Lessons, and more.

But most importantly the funds raised from Saturday will help the cross-country team with their expenses for this season.

For more information watch the interview attached to this story.

