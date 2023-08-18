New Event in Walton County: Black Creek Music Festival

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Meet at the Creek for Walton County’s newest music event.

Friday, August 18 through Sunday, August 20, The Black Creek Music Festival is kicking off at The Outpost in Freeport.

The three-day event will feature local and regional favorites, food trucks, vendors, and more. Proceeds from the festival will benefit Habitat for Humanity and Alaqua Animal Rescue.

Friday is open to the public with performances by Tanglewood and Deltaphonic.

Saturday is a ticketed event with general admission and VIP tickets available. The lineup includes Mike Whitty, Josh Zook, Dion Jones & the Neon Tears, Big Phun, 12Eleven, Cadillac Willy, Boukou Groove, and Tim Jackson’s Storyteller’s Tour. Proceeds will benefit Habitat for Humanity.

Sunday is family day benefiting Alaqua Animal Refuge! The Jeff Silvey Gospel Hour is from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. followed by Chris Alvarado, and then Southdown Souls from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Adult tickets are only $10 and all kids are free.

Event is rain or shine and boat slips are also available.

Hello! This is Naomi alvarado from southern sound music alliance. Here are the list of event sponsors for this weekend:

The event’s sponsors include Coca-Cola, Gold Ring Distributing, Home Grayt Home, O’Connell & Associates, 850 Garage Doors, Margaretten Architectural, Ships Chandler, Wild Wind Charters, Emerald Coast IV Therapy, Odd Pelican, and T’s Catch.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials were told he went to a relative’s home on S. Weeks Street to change clothes and is...
Holmes County inmate escapes, authorities on lookout
PCPD says four rounds were shot into an outside wall where the victim and another person were...
Man charged with attempted murder in Panama City shooting
On Monday, sometime after 7 a.m. and before 4:30 p.m., an individual allegedly entered a window...
Multiple guns stolen from home in Cottondale
31-year-old Chanice Eppinger was arrested after she came out of the Goodwill store, telling...
Woman arrested after leaving baby in car
Brett Brown, 37, arrested.
Georgia man wanted for sexual battery, incest arrested in Panama City Beach

Latest News

Meet at the Creek for Walton County’s newest music event.
Black Creek Music Festival
The Panama City United State Bowling Congress works to bring a great bowling atmosphere to our...
Bowling Registration Now Open for Local Leagues
The Panama City United State Bowling Congress works to bring a great bowling atmosphere to our...
Bowling Registration Now Open for Local Leagues
The Panama City United State Bowling Congress works to bring a great bowling atmosphere to our...
Bowling Registration Now Open for Local Leagues