Officials conclude EOC internal investigation

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The investigation into several Bay County Emergency Services employees was finished on Friday.

Chief of Emergency Services Brad Monroe, Deputy Chief David Morrison, and Administrative Section Chief Brooke Powell were put on paid administrative leave last week.

Chief Morrison was reinstated, and effective immediately, was named acting chief of Bay County Emergency Services.

Former Bay County Chief of Emergency Services Brad Monroe has submitted his resignation and intention to retire.

Administrative Section Chief Brooke Powell was recommended for termination, under county policy.

Documents from an independent investigation say text messages from Powell’s phone show that Powell and Monroe violated the county’s standard of conduct and ethics.

Texts allege Powell said she skipped out on conference meetings to spend time at the pool and claimed she was drunk.

They also showed Powell solicited dinners and other things of value from vendors to benefit herself and Monroe, and purposely excluded an employee from meetings.

Officials state the texts also confirm Powell did these things with the knowledge, complicity, and consent of Chief Monroe.

Deputy Chief David Morrison’s investigation showed allegations of workplace misconduct were unfounded.

County officials say Fire Services Division Chief Gave Moschella has been placed on paid administrative leave, and is now being investigated for workplace misconduct. We’ll continue to update you as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.