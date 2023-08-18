Public survey open on possible Judicial Circuit redrawing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You have a voice in the matter. That’s what State Attorney Larry Basford wants you to know about a controversial proposal.

The local judicial circuit could be consolidated into the Tallahassee and Pensacola circuits.

“If we are absorbed into either the First Circuit over in Escambia County or the Second Circuit in Leon County, then in order to talk to your elected state attorney or public defender, citizens in our jurisdiction would then have to travel either 150 miles to the West or over 100 miles to the east,” Basford said.

Proponents of the re-districting say the goal is to save money.

Basford says his biggest concern is keeping violent criminals off the street.

“Working with law enforcement when a crime happens and being able to sometimes go to the scene or talk with officers immediately,” he exclaims, “If you break in someone’s home up here in Bay County, or anywhere in the 14th Judicial Circuit, there’s a greater chance that you’re going to go to prison than it is if you’re in one of these larger circuits.”

He adds, “We’re proud of our diversion programs such as Veteran’s Court, pretrial intervention, and Drug Court. This is for nonviolent offenders, and we’re very proud of the success that we’ve had in those courts.”

He also says your power during elections would be diluted.

“A popular personal injury attorney who had his or her name and face plastered all over billboards in Pensacola could very easily unseat one of our local elected circuit judges,” Basford said.

When you need help after a major disaster like Hurricane Michael, he says you’ll want the local judicial system to have your back.

“A lot of people had to hire lawyers and public adjusters, but the last thing those insurance companies wanted to do was go to a courtroom here in Bay County or Gulf County, or Homes, or Washington, or Jackson, or Calhoun, and have citizens serve on those juries and judges who also knew the concerns of the people,” he explains.

You can make your voice heard by taking this survey from the Florida Courts website.

