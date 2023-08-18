SOCKS calendar contest could make your cat famous

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You can make your cat famous while raising money for a good cause with the non-profit Save Out Cats and Kittens (SOCKS) out of Fort Walton Beach.

SOCKS is hosting a “Show Us Your Kitties” calendar contest.

Participants can upload a picture of their feline fur baby, then get friends and family to vote. Each vote is a $1 donation to SOCKS.

The cat with the most votes will be featured on the 2024 calendar cover, and win other SOCKS swag. The 12 cats with the next highest number of votes will be a “cat of the month.”

For a $10 donation, cat parents can also reserve a date for their cat’s “gotcha day,” birthday, memorial, or other special occasion. The cat’s photo will appear on the day of their choice. Once a date has been reserved, it will no longer be available.

Cats that don’t place in the top 13, but have at least 25 votes, will be featured in a back cover collage.

You can find the contest link here or on the SOCKS Facebook page.

The contest ends at 9 p.m. CT on September 8th.

