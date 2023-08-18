Two with critical injuries after crash in Bay County

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man and woman are critically injured after a motorcycle crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

On early Friday morning, troopers say a pick-up truck was traveling eastbound on Thomas Drive east of the Crescent Drive intersection.

Meanwhile, a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Thomas Drive, approaching the Crescent Drive intersection.

Officials say the pick-up driver didn’t observe the motorcycle traveling in the inside lane and pulled into its path, causing them to collide.

The pick-up driver was reportedly uninjured and released at the scene.

FHP says both the driver and passenger of the motorcycle had serious injuries and are listed in critical condition at a local hospital.

