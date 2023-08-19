Saturday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week remains hot and mostly dry as a strong ridge of high pressure covers the panhandle of Florida. High temperatures stick to the mid to upper 90′s with a few inland areas even seeing the 100-degree mark for their high temperatures. Feels like temperatures will also keep to the triple digits as we have dew points in the low to mid 70′s.

