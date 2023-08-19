Saturday Evening Forecast

This week remain hot with low rain chances as a ridge of high pressure blankets the panhandle of Florida.
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week remains hot and mostly dry as a strong ridge of high pressure covers the panhandle of Florida. High temperatures stick to the mid to upper 90′s with a few inland areas even seeing the 100-degree mark for their high temperatures. Feels like temperatures will also keep to the triple digits as we have dew points in the low to mid 70′s.

Rain chances will be small this weekend while the temperatures will be high.
