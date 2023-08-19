Start of scallop season brings economic boom to Gulf County

Port St. Joe, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Scallop season has officially arrived, and on Florida’s Forgotten Coast, it’s more like a way of life.

“Those scallops are out here in this bay, and this bay has some of the sweetest, nicest scallops there are,” said Joe Whitmer, Executive Director of the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.

The season started up in the county earlier this week, and it will run through September 24.

Of course, Gulf County residents love to partake in the fun, but it goes much deeper than that.

Local officials tell us that out-of-towners flock to the area to go scalloping, and they bring an influx of tourism dollars along with them.

“Any time we have a visitor in Gulf County, it helps our economy and our bottom line. Whether they’re just coming in to get gas, or they’re staying all weekend. They’re filling up their boats and their trucks. And of course, filling their coolers up with food and drink,” Whitmer said.

One local restaurant owner tells News Channel 7 that the economic impact that scallop season has in Gulf County can’t be overstated.

“Our town is based tremendously off of scallop season, tourism, things like that. So this is just tremendous for us to be able to have a full staff, year-round, because of people coming in and celebrating after they’ve scalloped. [They’re] coming to our town just specifically for this season,” said Erin Johnson, owner/operator of Uptown Bar & Grill in Port St. Joe.

Local business owners say that while their businesses love and appreciate all their local patrons, this six-week period of tourism impact is crucial for their company’s bottom line.

“We’re very thankful, and I want to thank anyone and everyone. Whether they’re coming for scallop season, or just coming to help support their family who are out there on the boat all day long. We greatly appreciate it, and it’s never underappreciated by anyone from ownership to dishwashers. It means a lot to us and a lot to our county,” Johnson said.

Officials say that all you need to go scalloping are diving flags, nets, a snorkel, masks, and most importantly a fishing license.

The state offers a weekend fishing license if you’re only going to be scalloping for a couple of days.

For more information on how to apply for a license, visit here.

