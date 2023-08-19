Weekend Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another warm night tonight in NWFL. Humidity levels will be decent so lows will fall into the low 70s inland and mid to upper 70s at the coast. on Saturday skies will be sunny and it will be very hot. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s at the coast and upper 90s inland. Feels like temps will near 105. On Sunday a tropical wave in the Gulf moving toward Texas could bring us enough moisture to trigger some showers and storms. Rain chances will be 30-40%. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s. The forecast for next week looks like it could be the hottest of the year with highs in the mid to upper 90s at the coast and 100+ inland. Rain chances will be very limited for the next week.

While we are watching 4 areas of interest in the Atlantic basin as of now it does not look like any will pose a threat to us or possibly even the U.S.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

