BCSO: Wanted Tallahassee man arrested in Panama City Beach

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man wanted out of Leon County has reportedly been captured in Panama City Beach Saturday.

Officials at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that, by working together with the U.S. Marshals Service Regional Task Force, they were able to capture and arrest Cory Lamar Tanner.

Authorities said Tanner, reportedly from Tallahassee, had warrants for his arrest out of Leon County for the charges of murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The warrants were reportedly issued on August 17th, two days before he was taken into custody.

Investigators said Tanner was believed to be in Panama City Beach. They said around 7:30 Saturday morning, Tanner was found walking on Back Beach Road near Highway 79.

Officials report Tanner was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the Bay County Jail as he awaits extradition to Leon County.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office said they would like to thank Task Force Members from Walton County, Panama City PD, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection for their assistance in finding Tanner and bringing him into custody.

