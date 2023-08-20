Bowling Registration Now Open for Local Leagues

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Break out the bowling shoes because registration is now open. The United State Bowling Congress of Panama City is lacing up for its second season of league play since Hurricane Micheal.

If looking for a great group of active people to compete and practice your skills, this is the league for you.

Throughout the various teams, bowlers range from peewees to still banking strikes in their 90s.

For more information on league sign up stop by Bowlarama Lanes in Panama City or contact Michael Palase at 850-247-1644 or email at mpalase@gmail.com.

Panama City Youth Bowling offers a variety of options for everyone to get involved through USBC Sanctioned Programs.

Sign-ups start as early as ages 3 to 5 and youth scholarship leagues range from ages 6 to 18.

Pre-registration events are on August 19 and August 26 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on both days.

Youth leagues bowl on Saturday mornings starting on September 9 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Panama City Youth Bowling is now accepting sponsorships.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.