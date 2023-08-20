FHP: Marianna man dies after single-car crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers report a Marianna man has died after a single-car crash.

Troopers said the man was driving westbound on Blue Springs Road in Jackson County around 11:15 p.m. Saturday night. They said there was a curve in the road just before the intersection of State Road 71.

Investigators stated the car swerved onto the shoulder of the road while going around the curve, then crashed into a concrete traffic light pole at the intersection. They said due to the crash, the traffic light temporarily stopped working.

Troopers said the man later died from his injuries.

