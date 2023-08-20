First responders connect with community at Cones, Cops, and Cruisers event

By Claire Jones
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The community gathered to have some fun and also get to know the first responders of Walton County Saturday.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office hosted the Cones, Cops, and Cruisers community event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Walton Sports Complex. The idea for the event was created by two WCSO deputies who told NewsChannel 7 they want to connect with the residents they serve and protect.

Officials from WCSO, South Walton Fire District, Beach Safety, and Florida Highway Patrol all came out with booths to chat with attendees.

To get people excited and come out, members of car clubs were invited to come and show off their hot rods. Event organizers said around 60-70 cars came to the event and were displayed in the parking lot for people to walk around and see.

The deputies who are credited with creating the event, Andrea Carnahan and Hatsady Siriphokha, told NewsChannel 7 they were happy to see everyone coming together to enjoy the fun summertime event.

”The mindset behind this event is to bring the community and law enforcement together,” Carnahan said. “I feel like I like to get to know the community as well as let them know us. We’re plain as day people just like them but we do show up to all the scenes with them. So, we like the community to know we’re here for them, but we also want to get to know them as well.”

Carnahan and Siriphokha said they hope to host this event again in the future, and they said they hope it grows.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FWC removes about 200-260 boats a year if there isn’t a hurricane.
50-foot vessel removed at McKenzie boat ramp
FHP says both the driver and passenger of the motorcycle had serious injuries and are listed in...
Two with critical injuries after crash in Bay County
Chief of Emergency Services Brad Monroe, Deputy Chief David Morrison, and Administrative...
Officials conclude EOC internal investigation
Around 10:30 a.m., Jackson County deputies allegedly found Morris at a home in Kynesville and...
Holmes County inmate found
dab pens and drugs found in schools
Bay District Schools enforcing zero tolerance policy as school year begins

Latest News

Local event benefits those suffering from ALS
Local event benefits those suffering from ALS
First responders connect with community at Cones, Cops, and Cruisers event
Cones, Cops, and Cruisers event
Dorris Freeman said after losing her husband to ALS, the family wanted to do something in his...
Family puts on event to raise funds for ALS research
Team Rubicon helped Bay County in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, and is back to assist...
Veteran-led organization helps Bay County lower fire risk