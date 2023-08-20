First responders connect with community at Cones, Cops, and Cruisers event

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The community gathered to have some fun and also get to know the first responders of Walton County Saturday.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office hosted the Cones, Cops, and Cruisers community event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Walton Sports Complex. The idea for the event was created by two WCSO deputies who told NewsChannel 7 they want to connect with the residents they serve and protect.

Officials from WCSO, South Walton Fire District, Beach Safety, and Florida Highway Patrol all came out with booths to chat with attendees.

To get people excited and come out, members of car clubs were invited to come and show off their hot rods. Event organizers said around 60-70 cars came to the event and were displayed in the parking lot for people to walk around and see.

The deputies who are credited with creating the event, Andrea Carnahan and Hatsady Siriphokha, told NewsChannel 7 they were happy to see everyone coming together to enjoy the fun summertime event.

”The mindset behind this event is to bring the community and law enforcement together,” Carnahan said. “I feel like I like to get to know the community as well as let them know us. We’re plain as day people just like them but we do show up to all the scenes with them. So, we like the community to know we’re here for them, but we also want to get to know them as well.”

Carnahan and Siriphokha said they hope to host this event again in the future, and they said they hope it grows.

