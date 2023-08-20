Fort Walton Beach man killed in single-car crash

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a man was killed in a car crash Saturday afternoon.

Troopers said the man was driving a pickup truck south on State Road 85 coming up on Yacht Club Drive around 3:10 p.m. They said the truck had swerved off the road and hit multiple traffic poles before coming to a stop in a parking lot.

Troopers said the man’s next of kin has been notified about his death.

