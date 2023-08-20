Local event benefits those suffering from ALS

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 5th Annual ALS Benefit in Memory of Kent Freeman was held Saturday at Grace Presbyterian Church.

The benefit program was started by Kent’s wife, Doris Freeman, after his passing as a way to raise awareness of the disease and to help other local residents who have also lost loved ones to ALS.

The event featured musical performances from students and others from the area, including Doris and Kent’s grandson, which was very meaningful for the Freeman family as they continue to raise money to fight this disease.

“I lost my husband to ALS in 2016,” Doris Freeman said. “So as a family we wanted to do something to see if we couldn’t bring more recognition to the disease and to raise money to find a cure and to help the families that are struggling today with ALS.”

Freeman said this year the benefit raised around $7,000, and over its five years has raised close to $30,000 with all the money being donated to the ALS Association which funds research and provides assistance to families currently dealing with the disease.

