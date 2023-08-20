More than $380,000 worth of cocaine seized off bus from Mexico

CBP officers in Texas discovered nearly 50 pounds of cocaine on a commercial bus.(US Customs and Border Protection via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROMA, Texas (CNN) - U.S. Customs Officers in Texas found nearly two dozen packages of cocaine on a commercial bus.

The agency says officers came across the drugs on August 12.

The bus entered the Roma International Bridge in Roma, Texas.

Officers conducted a canine and non-intrusive inspection and found 22 packages totaling to almost 50 pounds of cocaine.

CBP says that amount has a street value of more than $380,000.

