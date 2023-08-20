Sunday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week will remain hot and dry as a strong ridge of high pressure blankets much of the central and eastern United States. High temperatures will stick to the upper 90′s to near 100 degrees inland with feels like temperatures stayingin the triple digits as well. The next best chance of seeing a shower comes in the latter half of the work week when summer-like conditions begin to return.

