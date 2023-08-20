Veteran-led organization helps Bay County lower fire risk

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Chipola Complex fire rocked Bay County in 2022.

“We have a lot of dead and downed trees after Hurricane Michael, and anything can happen to set off a fire,” said Tanya Holloway, Operations Associate with Team Rubicon.

Downed trees aren’t the only fire fuel, leaning dead trees that are too close to important buildings are hazardous as well.

“It’s important to clear things like this because as you guys know, we had the wildfires in the area a couple years ago,” Holloway said.

Team Rubicon is in town to help lower the chances of it happening again. It’s a veteran-led humanitarian organization that serves global communities before, during, and after disasters and crises. This week, they’re clearing trees in the surrounding area of the Bay County Emergency Operations Center on Panama City’s north side.

Local officials tell News Channel 7 that clearing the trees around the EOC building is of the utmost importance.

“[It’s] one of the most at-risk properties in the county for wildfires. If we have all kinds of emergencies that hit us, this is where we run our response out of. To have this threatened by wildfire is unacceptable,” said Neal Dunn, Congressman for Florida’s 2nd District.

Without the work that Team Rubicon is putting in this week, a fire could severely impact the disaster relief operations at the EOC.

Officials tell us that it’s special to have Team Rubicon back out in Bay County as we approach the five-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael’s devastation.

“It just speaks to their dedication that five years later they’re back here again working to help us out with debris removal. From all over the southeast, they’ve come here this weekend to work and assist our community,” said Doug Moore, Bay County Commissioner for District 4.

