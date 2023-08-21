16 people taken to hospital for heat-related illness during Snoop Dogg concert

Dozens of fans at a Snoop Dogg concert in Texas needed medical treatment for heat-related...
Dozens of fans at a Snoop Dogg concert in Texas needed medical treatment for heat-related illness, and 16 of them were taken to the hospital.(ZUMA Press)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (CNN) – In Texas, 16 people were taken to the hospital with heat-related illnesses during a Snoop Dogg concert.

It happened on Saturday in the Woodlands, just north of Houston.

The venue was outdoors, and temperatures were in the triple digits.

Officials with Montgomery County Hospitals said 35 people were treated by medical professionals.

All of those who were treated are reported to be in stable condition.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FWC removes about 200-260 boats a year if there isn’t a hurricane.
50-foot vessel removed at McKenzie boat ramp
Investigators stated the car swerved onto the shoulder of the road while going around the...
FHP: Marianna man dies after single-car crash
Troopers said the man was driving a pickup truck south on State Road 85 coming up on Yacht Club...
Fort Walton Beach man killed in single-car crash
Nearly a dozen rattlesnakes had to be removed from an Arizona home.
Firefighters help remove family of rattlesnakes from home
Officials at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that, by working...
BCSO: Wanted Tallahassee man arrested in Panama City Beach

Latest News

Jess visited ZooWorld and Mel read a book about ways to be happier and healthier.
Coffee Chat: a Visit to ZooWorld and Some Weekend Reading
FILE - Some fast-food restaurants may not take cash in the future.
Fast-food company looking at electronic only payments
Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation Holding Fall Event
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Reno-Tahoe International...
The Bidens will travel to Maui to meet with wildfire survivors and first responders
Aug. 21 Coffee Chat with Mel and Jess Pt. 2