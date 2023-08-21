Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation Holding Fall Event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation will hold its third annual Panama City Beach Golf Scramble event on Fri. Nov. 10. It will be held at 11 a.m. CST at 4701 Bay Point Rd. in Panama City.

“The scramble is a fun, local event for local business owners to play in the event and show support for our mission. Money raised stays in the Panama City Beach community and provides Book Fairs to local schools and meals for first responders,” according to its website.

The foundation is named in honor of two young children, Addie and Baylor, who were killed in Panama City Beach in 2020.

The foundation helps provide books to local children. To learn more about how you can help, go here.

