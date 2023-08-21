Coffee Chat: a Visit to ZooWorld and Some Weekend Reading

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Aug. 21 Coffee Chat, NewsChannel 7 Today’s Mel Zosh and Jessica Foster talked about what they did over the weekend. Jessica visited ZooWorld with her husband and daughter. Mel read a book called ‘365 Simple Ways to be Happier, Healthier and Smarter.’

Today’s Talker also discussed how saying hello to your neighbors can be beneficial to your well-being.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.