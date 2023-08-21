Driver dead after 18-wheeler carrying hot liquid asphalt veers off road, overturns, officials say

A tanker carrying hot liquid asphalt rolled over, killing the driver, on a Jones County roadway.
A tanker carrying hot liquid asphalt rolled over, killing the driver, on a Jones County roadway.(Jones County Sheriff Department)
By WDAM Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - The driver of an 18-wheeler tanker died after his rig overturned on a roadway in Mississippi, according to officials.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the wreck happened shortly after 5 a.m. Monday on Sandersville-Pleasant Grove Road in Jones County.

According to the department, the 18-wheeler had left the roadway and rolled onto the median. The driver, 32-year-old Reginald Evans, became trapped inside of the truck’s cab.

First responders worked to free Evans with the help of rotator wrecker, but he was unfortunately pronounced dead on the scene.

Some of Evans’ family members arrived at the location and were notified of his death.

The tanker was carrying hot liquid asphalt, and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality sent a response apparatus to offload the asphalt product and remediate the scene.

The roadway has been reopened to traffic, but officials said motorists should expect lane closures as the cleanup continues into Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FWC removes about 200-260 boats a year if there isn’t a hurricane.
50-foot vessel removed at McKenzie boat ramp
Investigators stated the car swerved onto the shoulder of the road while going around the...
FHP: Marianna man dies after single-car crash
Troopers said the man was driving a pickup truck south on State Road 85 coming up on Yacht Club...
Fort Walton Beach man killed in single-car crash
Nearly a dozen rattlesnakes had to be removed from an Arizona home.
Firefighters help remove family of rattlesnakes from home
Officials at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that, by working...
BCSO: Wanted Tallahassee man arrested in Panama City Beach

Latest News

FILE - A three-judge panel lifted the ruling that had temporarily blocked the state from...
Alabama can enforce ban on puberty blockers and hormones for transgender children, court says
Expect another hot & dry week in the panhandle.
Monday Evening Forecast
A toppled tree from the tropical storm covers a car in Los Angeles on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023....
Hilary drenched deserts and flooded roadways in California. Now it’s threatening Oregon and Idaho
A 21-year-old facing three drug trafficking charges - for Fentanyl, Methamphetamine and Heroin...
Los Angles man sentenced to 25 years for drug trafficking
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Reno-Tahoe International...
LIVE: Biden visits Maui to meet wildfire survivors, survey damage