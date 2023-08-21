Fountain transient charged in home invasion

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say broke into a home on Ross Road in Fountain on August 14.

According to BCSOo deputies responded to the residence on Ross Road at 1:30 a.m. after a home invasion robbery was reported.

Deputies said they found the victim, a resident of the home, injured after he was hit in the face with a metal bat.

BCSO said the victim told them he was laying in his recliner, almost asleep. when a man entered the home and hit him with a bat several times.

Authorities reported that the suspect took the victim’s wallet, keys, bike, and phone.

BCSO said about 8:15 a.m. on the same morning, the suspect identified as Chad Eberhard was located in a vehicle, and a traffic stop was conducted.

According to law enforcement the victim’s keys, bike, and contents of his wallets except for some cash were found in Eberhard’s possession.

Officials say Eberhard was a Fountain transient. He was charged with Home Invasion Robbery and Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon. He has a $360,000 bond after going to First Appearance.

