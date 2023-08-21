Gulf Coast Volleyball Starts Season with 3 Huge Wins Over Top 10 Teams in Chicago Tournament

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Over the weekend, the Gulf Coast volleyball team traveled up to Rockford, Illinois for a season opening tournament where they faced 4 teams ranked inside the top 10.

The Commodores went 3-1 in those games, with wins over #10 Kirkwood, #6 Grand Rapids and #3 Parkland. The lone loss to #3 Johnson County Saturday morning. The team now heads back home for their home opener on Thursday, August 24th against Coastal Alabama South at 5pm.

