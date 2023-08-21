Lana Del Rey announces fall tour dates

Lana Del Rey will be making 10 stops playing amphitheaters in September and October.
Lana Del Rey will be making 10 stops playing amphitheaters in September and October.(Lana Del Rey)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Singer Lana Del Rey announced a limited run of fall tour dates Monday morning.

She’ll be making 10 stops playing amphitheaters in September and October.

Check out the tour dates below.

  • Sept. 14 – Franklin, Tennessee, at FirstBank Amphitheater
  • Sept. 17 – Austin, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
  • Sept. 19 – Dallas at Dos Equis Pavilion
  • Sept. 21 – Huntsville, Alabama, at Orion Amphitheater
  • Sept. 23 – West Palm Beach, Florida, at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
  • Sept. 25 – Tampa, Florida, at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • Sept. 27 – Brandon, Mississippi, at Brandon Amphitheater
  • Sept. 29 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at PNC Music Pavilion
  • Oct. 3 – Pittsburgh at The Pavilion at Star Lake
  • Oct. 5 – Charleston, West Virginia, at Charleston Coliseum

A general on-sale for tickets will start this Friday at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.

Del Ray is currently on tour supporting her ninth studio album, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.,” which came out in March. She has also recently performed at several music festivals.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FWC removes about 200-260 boats a year if there isn’t a hurricane.
50-foot vessel removed at McKenzie boat ramp
Investigators stated the car swerved onto the shoulder of the road while going around the...
FHP: Marianna man dies after single-car crash
Troopers said the man was driving a pickup truck south on State Road 85 coming up on Yacht Club...
Fort Walton Beach man killed in single-car crash
Nearly a dozen rattlesnakes had to be removed from an Arizona home.
Firefighters help remove family of rattlesnakes from home
Officials at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that, by working...
BCSO: Wanted Tallahassee man arrested in Panama City Beach

Latest News

Fraternity executives often\ push oversight and blame to local chapters. Reporter: Joce...
Hazed and Excused: Insurance
Jess visited ZooWorld and Mel read a book about ways to be happier and healthier.
Aug. 21 Coffee Chat with Mel and Jess Pt. 1
Dozens of fans at a Snoop Dogg concert in Texas needed medical treatment for heat-related...
16 people taken to hospital for heat-related illness during Snoop Dogg concert
FILE - In this file photo taken May 9, 2001, Adobe co-founder John Warnock smiles in the lobby...
John Warnock, who helped invent the PDF and co-founded Adobe, dies at age 82
Nicole Marie Harris pled guilty to Second-Degree Murder with a Firearm in the January 20th...
Woman found guilty of murdering her boyfriend