Los Angles man sentenced to 25 years for drug trafficking

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A 21-year-old from Los Angles was sentenced to 25 years in Prison for multiple drug trafficking charges after pleading no contest.

State Attorney Larry Basford said Oscar Levia-Casas will have to serve the minimum-mandatory 15 years of that sentence under Florida’s drug trafficking laws.

According to the State Attorney’s Office Levia-Casas was headed for trial before entering an open plea of no contest to the trafficking charges before Circuit Court Judge Timothy Register.

An open plea means the defendant no longer contests the charges and is leaving the sentencing decision up to the judge.

Prosecutor Nichole Pieper stated she was prepared to present evidence and witnesses proving the defendant was in possession of 12 pounds of Methamphetamine, and 120 grams each of Fentanyl and Heroin when the vehicle he was in was stopped by authorities on Aug. 5, 2021, for a traffic violation.

According to Bay County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Steven Cook, he discovered that the defendant was resupplying local dealers.

Officials said following a traffic stop by Panama City Beach police, a Sheriff’s Office drug K-9 alerted the vehicle, indicating it held drugs.

According to court records the search turned up 1 pound of Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, and Heroin in a backpack the defendant had carried to the vehicle. Another 11 pounds of Methamphetamine were found wrapped individually in a box in the cargo area.

Basford thanked the Bay County Sheriff’s Office for again working to make arrests and seize drugs before they have a chance to leave the dealers’ hands and reach the streets, and Panama City Beach Police for their assistance.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.