Magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattles Southern California as state gets soaked by tropical storm

A flock of pelicans flies past power lines in Carlsbad, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Tropical...
A flock of pelicans flies past power lines in Carlsbad, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Tropical Storm Hilary swirled northward Sunday just off the coast of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, no longer a hurricane but still carrying so much rain that forecasters said "catastrophic and life-threatening" flooding is likely across a broad region of the southwestern U.S. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OJAI, Calif. (AP) — A moderate earthquake shook a large swath of Southern California on Sunday just hours after a tropical storm came ashore bringing torrential rain.

The 5.1-magnitude quake struck at 2:41 p.m. about 4 miles (7 kilometers) southeast of the mountain community of Ojai, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was felt widely across the region and bookended by smaller foreshocks and aftershocks, the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or injury, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

The quake hit as authorities braced for Tropical Storm Hilary to move through the southern part of the state.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FWC removes about 200-260 boats a year if there isn’t a hurricane.
50-foot vessel removed at McKenzie boat ramp
FHP says both the driver and passenger of the motorcycle had serious injuries and are listed in...
Two with critical injuries after crash in Bay County
Troopers said the man was driving a pickup truck south on State Road 85 coming up on Yacht Club...
Fort Walton Beach man killed in single-car crash
Chief of Emergency Services Brad Monroe, Deputy Chief David Morrison, and Administrative...
Officials conclude EOC internal investigation
Investigators stated the car swerved onto the shoulder of the road while going around the...
FHP: Marianna man dies after single-car crash

Latest News

This Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 11:20 a.m. EDT satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and...
Rains from Tropical Storm Hilary swamp roads, trap cars and flood buildings in California and Mexico
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big...
As college football season arrives, schools pay monitors to stop players and staff from gambling
In this photo released by the U.S. Navy, two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II fighter jets fly...
A tanker believed to hold sanctioned Iran oil starts offloading near Texas despite Tehran’s threats
A police officer directing traffic takes a break to drink water after a sporting event in...
Sweltering temperatures bring misery to large portion of central U.S., setting some heat records