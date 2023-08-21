Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the 70s. on Tuesday it will be sunny, hot, & dry w/highs in the mid to upper 90s and feels like temps near 105-110. Rain chances will remain low this week and the temperatures high. Expect highs in the 90s to near 100 w/feels like temps neat 110. The weather pattern may break late this week or early next week allowing for rain chances and slightly cooler temps to return to the forecast.

In the tropics we have lots of storms and an area of interest, but none are expected to have much of an impact on the U.S.

